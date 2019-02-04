SSC GD constable admit card 2018-19 released: How to download

SSC GD Constable admit card 2018-2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam at the post of constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles at its official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the SSC GD admit card from their respective regional website.

Candidates need to download the admit card in A4-size and bring it along with them to the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Also, the applicant should carry a photo ID with them. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2019.

SSC GD constable admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on ‘admit’ card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, click on link ‘GD constable, CAPF, NIA and SSF admit card’

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Apart from the admit card candidates need to carry valid identity proof and passport-sized photograph along with them to the exam hall. Nothing else including stationary, mobile phone etc in the exam hall.

