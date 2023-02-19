SSC GD constable 2023 answer key, response sheet released

SSC GD 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the SSC Constable (GD) answer key and candidates’ response sheet. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the official answer key and the response sheets at the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in.

This exam was conducted for recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB. The exam was conducted from January 10 to February 13 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

SSC GD Constable 2023: How to download answer key, response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for SSC GD answer key.

Step 3: Key in your application number and password.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates have time from 5 pm of February 18 till 5 pm of February 25 to raise objections against the given answer key. Aspirants should also remember that they will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question/ answer, while raising objections.