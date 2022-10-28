scorecardresearch
SSC GD Constable 2022: Application forms released; check eligibility criteria

SSC GD Constable 2022: The last date and time for receipt of online applications is November 30 till 11 pm. The last date to make online fee payment is December 1, till 11 pm.

SSC | SSC GD Constable | SSC GD Notification SSC GD Notification 2022: A total of 24,369 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. (Representative image)

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Thursday released the application forms for Constable (GD) 2022. Candidates can apply online at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The last date and time for receipt of online applications is November 30 till 11 pm. The last date to make online fee payment is December 1, till 11 pm. An application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid. Meanwhile, women candidates  and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted in January. A total of 24,369 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. In the application form, candidate has to give option for three exam centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. The examination will be of 60 minutes duration.

SSC GD Constable 2022: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 23 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board

 

