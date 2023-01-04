SSC GD Constable 2022 admit card released; how to download

SSC GD constable 2022 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released admit card for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. Awaiting candidates can download the admit card from official regional websites of SSC.

SSC has released admit card for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau examination. The admit cards have been released for central as well as various other regions.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. CBE will be held from January 10 and February 14, 2023, across the country.

SSC GD constable 2022 admit card: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the regional websites of SSC

Step 2: Select the admit card tab available or SSC GD Constable link on the home screen

Step 3: Fill in your credentials like roll number, mother’s name and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for future references

For SSC GD Constable 2022 candidates must be between the age of 8 to 23 years as on January 2023. However, after relaxation of three years in upper age due to covid pandemic, candidate should not have been born earlier than January 2, 1997. Upper age limit relaxation has been given to students of various categories like SC/ST, OBC, ex-serviceman etc.