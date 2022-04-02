SSC GD Constable 2021 scorecard released: How to download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the General Duty (GD) Constable recruitment exam scorecard 2021. Candidates can check their marks by downloading the scorecard from the official website — ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable scorecard 2021 is available for candidates for a month that is from March 31 to April 30, 2022. Candidates can download the same by using the login credentials including registration number or roll number and password.

SSC GD Constable 2021 result: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the scorecard link on the web page.

Step 3: On the new page, enter registration number/roll number and password.

Step 4: On clicking on the submit button, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the scorecard as a pdf file and take a printout for future reference.

The exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021, and the result was declared on March 25, 2022. A total of 2,85,201 candidates (31,657 female and 2,53,544 male) qualified the CBT exam who will now appear for PST/PET.

Also Read | Extra attempt in UPSC exam: SC urges Govt to consider representation in light of committee report

Candidates who have qualified in the GD Constable 2021 CBE will have to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The dates for PST/PET will be announced by SSC. Candidates qualifying this stage will be invited for a Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The final SSC GD Constable 2021 merit list will be prepared after the completion of the document verification process.