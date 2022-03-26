SSC GD Constable 2021 result declared; marks to be released on March 31

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the written exam results of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

Apart from the result, the commission has also released the category-wise cut-off details and number of candidates shortlisted against the vacancies. A total of 2,85,201 candidates (31,657 female and 2,53,544 male) have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the the next stage.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be released by the commission on March 31 which will remain available for download till April 30. Meanwhile, final answer keys along with the question paper(s) in a standard format will be available between March 28 and April 6.

Candidates who have qualified the computer-based exam will now appear for PET/PST. Call letters to candidates short listed for PET/ PST to be conducted by the CAPFs, will be issued by the commission in due course of time.