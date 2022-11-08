scorecardresearch
SSC GD Constable 2021 Final result declared, over 25000 vacancies to be filled

SSC GD Constable 2021 Result: Along with the result, the commission has also released category-wise details of vacancies, number of candidates selected and cut-off details of the last selected candidates.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the final result for  Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The Computer-based written test was conducted between November 16 to December 15, 2021 and the result was announced on March 25, 2022. A total of 2,85,201 candidates (female-31,657 and male-2,53,544) were shortlisted for appearing in the PET/ PST

The result of PET/ PST was declared on August 12 wherein 69,287 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). A total of 25,271 vacancies (male – 22424, female – 2847) have been considered for allocation.

As per the official notice, the marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. Along with the result, the commission has also released category-wise details of vacancies, number of candidates selected and cut-off details of the last selected candidates.

