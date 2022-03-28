scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
SSC GD Constable 2021 final answer key released: Check how to download

SSC GD Constable exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021 and the result was declared on March 25, 2022.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: March 28, 2022 7:27:15 pm
SSC GD constable 2021Candidates who appeared in the exam can download answer key from the official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The answer key will be available for download till April 26, till 4 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download answer key from the official website – ssc.nic.in

 The exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021 and the result was declared on March 25, 2022. A total of 2,85,201 candidates (31,657 female and 2,53,544 male) qualified the CBT exam who will now appear for PST/PET. 

SSC GD Constable 2021 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key notification link

Step 3: In the pdf, click on the answer key download link

Step 4: Enter credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Download the answer key

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be released by the Commission on March 31 which will remain available for download till April 30. Candidates who have qualified the computer-based exam will now appear for PET/PST. Call letters to candidates shortlisted for PET/ PST to be conducted by the CAPFs will be issued by the commission in due course of time. 

 

