SSC GD Constable 2021 exam: Mock test link activated

The Staff Selection Commission has activated the online mock test link for those who have applied for the Constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Interested candidates can access it on the official website – ssc.nic.in or they can copy this URL and paste it on a separate window — https://g27.digialm.com/OnlineAssessment/index.html?2207@@M23.

The candidate has to click on the link and login with their registration number. SSC GD constable 2021 exam will be conducted from November 16, 2021.

The SSC GD (Constable) recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.

As per the notified vacancies, 22,424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2847 posts are for female candidates. The admit cards for SSC GD Constable exam were released last week.

As per the SSC GD 2021 syllabus, the question paper contains four sections in which each section carries 25 marks. The examination will be conducted in a CBT mode and the duration of time will be 90 minutes. There will be a total of 100 questions and for every correct answer, one mark will be awarded.