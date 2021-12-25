scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
SSC GD Constable 2021 answer key released; how to download, raise challenge

SSC GD Constable answer key 2021: If a candidate has any objections on the answer mentioned in the key, they can file representations in respect of the tentative answer key(s) between December 24 to December 31, till 6 pm.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
December 25, 2021 10:47:37 am
SSC GD Constable answer key, SSC GD Constable 2021 answer keyCandidates can download the answer key and response sheets from the official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative Image)

The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer key for the SSC GD Constable recruitment exam 2021. The exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheets from the official website – ssc.nic.in 

If a candidate has any objections on the answer mentioned in the key, they can file representations in respect of the tentative answer key(s) between December 24 to December 31, till 6 pm. A few of Rs 100 per question has to be paid by the candidate. 

SSC GS Constable 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC GD Constable answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: In the pdf, scroll down and click on the answer key link

Step 4: Select the exam and click on login

Step 5: Download the answer key and response sheet

Candidates should note that the representations can only be submitted through the online mode. Any challenges received after the due date will not be entertained by the commission. As per the notified vacancies, 22,424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2847 posts are reserved for female candidates. 

 

