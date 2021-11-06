SSC GD Constable 2021 admit card released: How to download

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for SSC GD constable 2021 exam. The exam will be conducted from November 16, 2021. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website – ssc-cr.org.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process involves computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.

SSC GD Constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC CG admit card revised exam’

Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

List of websites to download SSC GD constable admit card

North Region – sscnr.net.in

Western Region – sscwr.net

MP sub-region – sscmpr.org

Eastern Region – sscer.org

North Eastern Region – sscner.org.in

Southern Region – sscsr.gov.in

North Western Sub – sscnwr.org

Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – ssc-cr.org

Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. As per the notified vacancies, 22,424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2847 posts are reserved for female candidates.