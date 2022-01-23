SSC GD 2021 result soon: check expected date, cut-off marks and past years’ trends

It has been nearly 2 months since the Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD Constable examination. SSC GD 2021 was held from November 16 to December 16, 2021. However, even after 2 months, there is no official update regarding the release of the result.

Earlier, the commission released the provisional and final answer key for SSC GD Constable 2021. Nevertheless, rising uncertainty and the uncontrolled pandemic have caused anxiety amongst the students regarding the release of the GD Constable result. Candidates are anxiously awaiting an official update from the commission citing the tentative date for the examination.

While some of the leading dailies and industry experts have been repeatedly saying that the result is expected to be released by the fourth week of March most probably on March 26, 2022. The basis of these speculations is the analysis of the day gap between the exam date and result release date of previous years.

According to the last three years’ data available for the SSC GD Constable exam, it can be seen that there is a gap of only 100 to 113 days between the exam date and the SSC GD Constable result release date. Hence, we can assume that the commission might follow its old way and release the result on the rumoured date.

Year of SSC GD Constable Exam Exam Date Result Date Days Difference SSC GD Constable 2016 October 4 to November 22, 2015 March 14, 2016 113 days SSC GD Constable 2017 January 30 to February 5, 2018 March 2018 100 days SSC GD Constable 2018 February 11 to March 11, 2021 June 20, 2019 103 days

Another question that has been concerning students from day one of the exam is what could be the cut-off marks for the SSC GD Constable exam. While analysing the level of the examination, industry experts have said that this time the cut-off marks for unreserved will not cross 75 marks. However, in the absence of any concrete data, it is difficult to project the exact cut-off marks value for such a significant exam.

Hence, candidates can go through the SSC GD Constable cut off marks for the last three years to know the expected cut off marks:

SSC GD Constable 2018 cut-off marks

SSC GD Cut Off List for females (Force-Wise) SC ST OBC UR BSF (Border Security Force) 52 46 56 62 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) 62 56 69 73 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) 54 49 58 63 SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) 59 50 66 72 ITPB(Indo-Tibetan Border Police) 55 49 59 64 AR(Assam Rifles) 68 62 75 80 NIA (National Investigation Agency) 79 72 84 88 SSF(Secretariat Security Force) 72 68 77 84

As per the SSC GD Constable exam pattern, the candidates who successfully qualify for the written exam will be called to participate in the next round, the Physical Efficiency Test wherein their physical strength will be checked.