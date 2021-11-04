SSC GD 2021 from November 16; check 5 important tricks to ace reasoning section

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the GD Constable 2021 examination from November 16 to December 15, 2021. SSC GD 2021 admit card has already been released on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC GD 2021 syllabus, the question paper contains four sections in which each section carries 25 marks. The examination will be conducted in a CBT mode and the duration of time will be 90 minutes. There will be a total of 100 questions and for every correct answer, one mark will be awarded.

Out of the four sections, one section is on general intelligence and reasoning. To get a perfect score in the reasoning sections, here are certain critical tricks that aspirants can follow.

— Classification and analogies are said to be an easy-to-solve section. Hence, candidates should practice this topic in order to improve speed and accuracy. The questions will mostly be based on letters, numbers, words, etc

— The syllogism portion of reasoning comprises statements and conclusions. For that, aspirants have to practice finding the most suitable and logical answer from statements. A pro tip in this regard would be to draw Venn diagrams to avoid confusion among the categories.

— For verbal analogies, experts recommend finding the relationship between the terms in the first pair to quickly solve the questions. Moreover, one should try building up a strong vocabulary as it can be a great help in solving most questions.

— Coming to blood relations, the section will be based on a family tree, coded blood relations, general blood relations, etc. While practicing these types of questions, it is advisable to draw tree diagrams. Furthermore, candidates should have a basic idea of the blood and complex relations.

— The best way to have a grip over data sufficiency is to practice and solve as many questions as possible during this time. It will help in making this section easy and less time-consuming. Mostly, the questions are based on coding-decoding, ordering, and ranking, directions and distances, etc.

Reasoning can be time-consuming and hence, one should not devote time judiciously. One should not spend more than 25 to 30 minutes while solving this section. There will ensure a high chance for the candidate to ace the examination.