SSC GD 2019: 10 things to know about PST, and 5 tips to prepare for running

The SSC GD Result 2019 for the computer-based test, held between February 11 to March 11, will be declared on June 21, 2019. The result will be announced on the main website — ssc.nic.in along with regional websites of SSC. The candidates qualified as per the result of SSC GD, will then be called for PET and PST round.

Advertising

The selection for the PST/PET is done on the basis of the normalised marks of the candidates in SSC GD 2019 computer-based test. Marking is on basis of final answer key, compiled after considering all objections received on official answer key of SSC GD received from April 30, 2019, to May 5, 2019.

Cracking PET / PST is not tough. Unlike CBT, there is no minimum cut-off for this round but there are certain tasks that candidates need to do successfully. 10 important things to know about SSC PET and PST 2019 are:

# 1. First of all, those who will qualify as per the result of SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018-2019 written test, only they will be called for PET/PST. Qualified candidates will get admit card for SSC GD 2019 PET/PST.

Advertising

#2. PST refers to Physical Standards Test. In this, candidates’ height, weight, and chest (not for females) are measured. First one has to clear height requirement and only then he/she can go for PET.

#2. PET refers to Physical Efficiency Test. This includes only a race. All male candidates have to run 5 kilometers in 24 minutes, and all female candidates have to run 1.6 kilometers in 8.5 minutes. However, for males from the Ladakh region, the criteria is to run 1 mile in 6.5 minutes and for the females, it is 800 meters in 4 minutes.

#3. Only those male candidates qualify PST who have a height of 170 or above and their chest (unexpanded) is 80/5. There is no chest measurement requirement for female candidates. However, their (females) height should be 157 cms or above.

# 4. Relaxed height requirement for ST male and female candidates is 162.5 and 150, respectively.

#5. Relaxed height requirement for ST – from the 7 North-Eastern states as well as Naxal/ Left Wing Extremism affected Districts – male and female candidates is 160 and 157.5, respectively.

#6. The relaxation in height and chest is also applicable in the case of candidates from specific states. Candidates can check it from the official notification. For a complete list of relaxations, see images below

#7. A female candidate should not be pregnant during PET or they will be disqualified.

#8. Candidates who do not qualify in Physical Standards may submit an appeal on the same day to Appellate Authority nominated for the Centre through Presiding Officer (PO). The decision taken by the Authority will be final.

#9. SSC is only responsible for conducting SSC GD CBT. The PET and PST are conducted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

#10. Candidates qualified in PET and PST will be called for the Medical examination. It will be conducted by Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Now that everything about SSC GD PET and PST is clear. Candidates know that running is the most important part. So, here are 5 tips to prepare well for the running activity.

Tip #1: Running target is not something that can be achieved in a day or so. Start from today. On day 1 of your running observe your speed and time duration that you took to achieve the target. Once, you know where you stand, everyday push yourself to do better by setting small goals.

Tip #2: Human body is limitless. If you want to run better, you need to get strong. To do so, start exercising to build strength, like push ups, sit ups, bent over barbell row, upright row, etc.

Tip #3: There is a proper technique for running, which the athletes use. A runners posture should be upright and the upper body should be leaned a bit forwards. All the strength in the upper body come from the shoulder, so make sure your upper body is relaxed and the posture of your arms should be in sink with your legs.

Tip #4: Drinking water while running is not bad. A lot of runners do not drink water while running because they fear side stitch. It is a pain in the right below the rib cage, which is due to lack of breathing and not taking water. So, make sure you stay hydrated. If you don’t want to drink water then you can dip your wristband in water and just dab it over your lips when feeling thirsty or keep a wet handkerchief.

Tip #5: What you eat is what you are. Eat vegetables and fruits as much as you can. Saying no to junk food is very important as it is low in nutrients. Start including bananas, oats, broccoli, curd, milk, egg, etc in your diet.

Extra tip for all the runners: Shoes and socks are as important as everything else. Select shoes which are of your size and have a thick sole but are not heavy. Also, it is better to wear cotton socks because it soaks the sweat, saving the feet from wetness which can cause different types of skin problems.

Advertising

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will begin soon after the announcement of the result. Hence, candidates must start preparation without delay. It is pertinent to note before signing off, that a total of 52,20,335 candidates had applied against 58,373 vacancies of SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018-2019.