SSC Constable (GD) 2018 final result marks released: Here’s how to check

SSC CG 2018 final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final marks for the constable (GD) recruitment exam held for the posts of GD in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman in Assam Rifles. The exam notification was released in 2018. Its final result was declared in January 2021 and the candidates will now be able to check their individual marks at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates may check their individual marks by using their registration number and password. This facility will be available for one month — from February 5 to March 6.

SSC CG 2018 final result: Steps to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: On the dashboard, click on marks link

Step 5: Marksheet will be available, download

The recruitment process consists of a computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and medical examination. A total of 54,953 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff exam 2020. The application process has started and will continue to remain open till March 31. The exam will be held from July 1 to 20. Candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job.