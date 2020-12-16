SSC extends dates for CHSL application submission

SSC CHSL 2020: Apply till December 19 at ssc.nic.in. Representational image/ file

SSC CHSL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the dates for application submission for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – CHSL 2020. The last date to apply online is December 19. According to SSC, the dates have been extended in view of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 in filling online application due to the heavy load on servers.

The candidates can make their payment online till December 21, and offline through the bank till December 24. The candidates need to complete the application process through the website- ssc.nic.in. The tier-I computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from April 12 to 27. Those who clear tier-I exam will be called for tier-II exam which will be descriptive.

Those who get through SSC CHSL are eligible for jobs across ministries. The pay level for the selected candidates for the post of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) is Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200. The postal assistant (PA), sorting assistant (SA), and Data entry operator (DEO) grade A will get a salary in the range of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100. For the Data Entry Operator (DEO), the pay level is Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300.

The recruitment drive will be held to fill for 4,726 posts.

