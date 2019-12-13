SSC recruitment calendar 2020-21: CGL, MTS, CHSL, JE, check recruitment exam dates

The calendar has been released on the official website with the dates of advertisement and dates of the exam of various examinations. (Representational Image) The calendar has been released on the official website with the dates of advertisement and dates of the exam of various examinations. (Representational Image)

SSC exam calendar 2020-21: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official calendar for the academic session 2020-21. The calendar has been released on the official website and the list of the release of notification and the recruitment exams is listed on it. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 (Tier III) exam will be conducted on December 29, 2019 while the CGL 2019 (Tier I) exam will be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2019 (Tier-II) and (Tier-III) exam will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020. The Combined Higher Secondary Exam 2019 (Tier-I) will be held from March 16 to 27, 2020 while the Tier II exam for Combined Higher Secondary level will be conducted on June 28, 2020. Both recruitment test will be conducted in the computer-based mode.

SSC exam calendar 2020-21: Important examination dates

SSC Junior Engineer 2019 exam (Paper 1) will be conducted from March 30 to April 2, 2020. Paper II for Junior Engineer will be conducted on June 21, 2020. Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam will be conducted on February 16, 2020. The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ exam will be conducted from May 5 to 7, 2020.

The notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam 2020 (Paper-I) will be released on June 2, 2020 and the online applications will end on July 15, 2020. The Computer Based exam will be conducted from October 26, 2020 to November 13, 2020.

The Junior Engineer exam 2020 notification will be released on August 4, 2020. The candidates can apply till September 3, 2020. The exam will be conducted in the month of February 2021.

The notification for the Combined Graduate Level exam 2020 (Tier-I) will be released on September 15, 2020. The last date to apply is September 15, 2020 and notification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) exam 2020 (Tier-I) will be released on November 30, 2020. The last date to apply will be December 15, 2020.

