SSC Delhi Police SI Paper I Result 2022 declared; marks to be released on January 3

SSC Delhi Police SI Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Tuesday released the result for the Delhi Police SI recruitment exam Paper I. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The exam was conducted from November 9 to 11, 2022. Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized and have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their application form.

As per the result notification, 4419 female candidates and 63945 male candidates have qualified the exam. Selected candidates will now appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) or Physical Standard Test (PST), as applicable.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 3 to 18..