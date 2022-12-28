scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

SSC Delhi Police SI Paper I Result 2022 declared; marks to be released on January 3

SSC Delhi Police SI Result 2022: Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 3 to 18.. 

ssc delhi police SI resultCandidates who appeared in the exam can now check result at the official website - ssc.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

SSC Delhi Police SI Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Tuesday released the result for the Delhi Police SI recruitment exam Paper I. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check result at the official website – ssc.nic.in 

The exam was conducted from November 9 to 11, 2022. Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized and have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their application form. 

Read |Over 3.77 lakh candidates selected for central govt jobs by UPSC, SSC and RRBs: MoS

As per the result notification, 4419 female candidates and 63945 male candidates have qualified the exam. Selected candidates will now appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) or Physical Standard Test (PST), as applicable. 

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 3 to 18.. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 11:58 IST
Next Story

On 138th foundation day, Cong leaders celebrate party’s ideals, draw thread to Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close