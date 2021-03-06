SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF final answer key 2020 released, here’s how to check

March 6, 2021 2:48:50 pm
SSC CPO 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 5 released the final answer key for the recruitment exam for paper-1 held for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (CAPF). The candidates can check and download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in. The SSC SI exam answer key will be available till April 4.
The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time-limit.
SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Delhi Police SI, CAPF final answer key 2020
Step 3: Enter roll number, password
Step 4: Final answer key will be appeared on screen
Ste[ 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Finally selected candidates for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CAPF, candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, as per the latest notification.
