SSC Delhi Police SI 2020 final result declared; marks to release on July 22

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs recruitment examination, 2020. A total of 1422 male candidates and 131 female candidates have been recommended for final selection. Candidates can check the result pdf at the official website – ssc.nic.in

SSC had shortlisted 3060 candidates (338 Female and 2722 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification out of which 1553 have been recommended.

“Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ user Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission,” the official document reads.

The marks of selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission on July 22 and will remain available for download till August 12.

Meanwhile, SSC had recently release the tentative annual calendar of examinations scheduled in 2022-23. According to the calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2022 tier 1 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2022 will have their preliminary exams in December 2022 and March 2023 respectively.