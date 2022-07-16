scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

SSC Delhi Police SI 2020 final result declared; marks to release on July 22

SSC Delhi Police SI result 2022: The marks of selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission on July 22 and will remain available for download till August 12. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 16, 2022 12:27:36 pm
SSC result, SSC, Sarkari naukri, Government jobsCandidates can check the result pdf at the official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs recruitment examination, 2020. A total of 1422 male candidates and 131 female candidates have been recommended for final selection. Candidates can check the result pdf at the official website – ssc.nic.in

SSC had shortlisted 3060 candidates (338 Female and 2722 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification out of which 1553 have been recommended. 

Read |UPSC CAPF (AC) 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download

“Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ user Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission,” the official document reads. 

The marks of selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission on July 22 and will remain available for download till August 12. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader

Meanwhile, SSC had recently release the tentative annual calendar of examinations scheduled in 2022-23. According to the calendar, the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2022 tier 1 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2022 will have their preliminary exams in December 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement