Friday, February 04, 2022
SSC Delhi Police SI 2020 final answer key released; check steps to download

SSC had declared the result of the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 on January 6, 2022. As per the official circular, 433 females and 4321 males have been shortlisted based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I + Paper-II).

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
February 4, 2022 11:29:49 am
ssc, ssc delhi police si answer keyAlong with the answer key, question papers have also been released on the official website - ssc.nic.in (Photo: Representative)

Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II). Along with the answer key, question papers have also been released on the official website – ssc.nic.in

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final answer keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from February 3) to March 3, till 6 pm,” the official notice reads.

SSC Delhi Police SI 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key notice link

Step 3: In the pdf, click on the answer key link

Step 4: Enter roll number and password

Step 5: Click on the submit button to access final answer key and question paper

