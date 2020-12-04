SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment 2020: Follow these quick preparation tips to crack exam

Preparation tips to follow to crack SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment exam. Representational image/ file

SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the recruitment exams for the posts of constable in the Delhi Police. The ongoing recruitment exam will be held till December 14 in the computer based test (CBT) mode, the online registration process was earlier closed on September 7. The candidates who are appearing in the exam can follow these important preparation strategies.

Referring to the pattern and syllabus, the question paper, consisting of 100 questions is divided into four sections namely- reasoning, general knowledge/ current affairs, numerical ability and computer fundamentals, MS Excel, MS word, communication internet, WWW and web browser, etc. The admit card is already out for the CBT and candidates are advised to indulge in extensive revisions during the last few days left before the exam in order to secure their names in the final merit lists.

One of the most important strategies during the last few days before the SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment exam is conducted is the prioritisation of topics. Candidates may prioritise the subjects they need to focus more on during the last few days based on the total marks carried by them. In this context, the sections on reasoning and general knowledge/ current affairs carry the highest number of questions with 25 questions in the former and 50 in the latter. Refer to important guides, solved papers and previous year papers of the recruitment exam to get an idea of the questions commonly asked in these sections.

Candidates must note that the section of numerical ability is a practice intensive section. As stated before, referring to the previous years’ papers can not only acquaint oneself with the type and nature of questions asked in the section but also help revise the typical questions asked in this section. Although there is no sectional timing, questions are often calculative and time-consuming in nature in this section. Therefore, candidates must solve online mock tests and practice from other learning resources to secure a high number of good attempts in this section.

There are some unfailing strategies to follow during the last few days of any exam that consists of current affairs paper. Candidates are advised to get updated on the most recent affairs in the context of history, geography, sports, constitution, politics etc in the country as these are the most commonly encountered topics in the GK and current affairs section. One can easily refer to the previous year answer keys to get an idea of the correct answers in case of any confusion.

Another important last-minute preparation tip for the exam is memorising formulas and shortcuts for the numerical ability section. Similar formula and shortcut methods can also be learned for the reasoning section. Both of these sections are often time-consuming and calculative in nature.

Unlike many educational institutes who adopted online proctored methods of conducting the exam, the SSC will conduct CBT where candidates may have to implement mental maths skills for fast calculations. Knowing how to solve such questions/numerical problems easily and quickly is key to post a high number of good attempts and enhance the chance of getting selected in the final merit list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd