Thursday, December 16, 2021
MUST READ

SSC Delhi Police Constable final result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Candidates can check the official notice at the commission’s official website – ssc.nic.in. A total of 5690 candidates have been shortlisted in the final round for Delhi Police Constable.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 4:29:46 pm
ssc cgl 2019, ssc cgl skill testCandidates can check the official notice at the commission’s official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the  Constable (Executive) – male and female in Delhi Police Examination 2020. Candidates can check the official notice at the commission’s official website – ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the Delhi Police Constable result can now be checked by all male and female candidates on the official website. A total of 5690 candidates have been shortlisted in the final round for Delhi Police Constable. A detailed medical examination will be held for all candidates soon.

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable final result 2020

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Delhi Police Constable Result, qualified candidates – Click here.”  link

Step 3: Candidates can also check the result via the direct link here: check SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020.

Step 4: The result of qualified candidates will be displayed on your screen.

The result of the 4 candidates (2201266851, 2405037047, 3007013476 & 3007308720) has been kept withheld due to registration of criminal cases against them, whereas the result of 625 more candidates has been kept withheld for further scrutiny by the Commission regarding suspected use of unfair means, reads the notification.

SSC, on March 15, released the result for the Delhi Police constable recruitment exam. A total of 67,740 candidates provisionally selected, 41,196 in the male category, 23,076 in the female category, male ex-servicemen- 1767, ex-servicemen (commando)- 1,701. The provisionally selected candidates then appeared for the physical endurance and medical examination

