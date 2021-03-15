SSC Delhi Police constable exam 2020 result released, 67,740 provisionally selected

SSC Delhi Police constable exam 2020 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 15 released the result for the Delhi Police constable recruitment exam. A total of 67,740 candidates provisionally selected, 41,196 in the male category, 23,076 in the female category, male ex-servicemen- 1767, ex-servicemen (commando)- 1,701. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official websites- ssc.nic.in, delhipolice.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was held from November 27 to December 16.

SSC Delhi Delhi Police constable exam result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- ssc.nic.in, delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Delhi Police Constable exam result’ link

Step 3: Provisional list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The provisionally selected candidates will now appear for the physical endurance and medical examination. Following which, the final result will be released. “The schedule of PE and MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (delhipolice.nic.in) regarding issue of admission certificates for the PE and MT,” SSC in its notification mentioned.

The final answer key will be uploaded on the website on March 25, and it will be available to download till April 15. The marks of the candidates will also be uploaded on March 25. Candidates can check their individual marks by using their registration number and password.