SSC Delhi Police constable exam 2020 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

SSC Delhi Police constable exam answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Delhi Police constable recruitment exam. The preliminary answer key is available to download at the website – ssc.nic.in. The candidates can log-in and download the answer key through their roll number and password.

The candidates can raise objections through the website – ssc.nic.in. According to SSC, “representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 31 (6 PM) to January 7 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on January 7 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

SSC Delhi Delhi Police constable exam answer key 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Delhi Police Constable exam answer key’ link

Step 3: Log in using roll number and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout

Step 6: Mark the question you have an objection against

Step 7: Attach supporting documents, pay fee

The recruitment exam was held from November 27 to December 16 for an appointment to constable posts in Delhi Police. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit, as per SSC.