SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 result declaration date rescheduled

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the final result declaration date for the Constable (Executive) – male and female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020. The result will now be declared on December 15, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice at the commission’s official website – ssc.nic.in

The result was earlier scheduled to be declared on October 31, 2021 but now stands postponed. The recruitment exam was held from November 27 to December 16, 2020 for an appointment to constable posts in Delhi Police.

SSC, on March 15, released the result for the Delhi Police constable recruitment exam. A total of 67,740 candidates provisionally selected, 41,196 in the male category, 23,076 in the female category, male ex-servicemen- 1767, ex-servicemen (commando)- 1,701.

The provisionally selected candidates then appeared for the physical endurance and medical examination. The final result is now awaited which will be declared on December 15.