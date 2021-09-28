SSC Delhi Police, CAPF Sub-inspector PET/PST 2020 results announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today declared the results of the PET/PST 2020 exam. The candidates shortlisted in the list will now appear for paper II. A total of 5,572 candidates have qualified the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates can check the notification on the official website- ssc.nic.in

A total of 28,227 candidates had qualified the paper I who were then eligible for the PET/PST exam. Of these, 11,164 appeared for the PET exam and 5,572 have been declared pass.

The candidates who qualified in the PET/PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-II of the examination process. Paper II will be conducted on November 8, 2021. Admission certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course.

The examination is being conducted for the posts of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspector in CISF. Finally selected candidates for the post of sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CAPF, candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300