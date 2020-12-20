SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

Answer key available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment examination for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (CAPF). The candidates can check and download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in. “The candidates may click on the link provided below and login by using their examination roll number and password,” SSC notification mentioned.

The objections can be raise on answer key from December 20 to 24 on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. “Representations received after 6 pm on December 24 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” as per SSC.

SSC Delhi Police CAPF SI answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter exam roll number, password

Step 4: Answer key will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The computer based exam (paper- 1) was conducted from November 23 to 25 at different centres over the country.

Finally selected candidates for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

