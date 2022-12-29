SSC declares Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022 result; here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday declared the results for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022. Candidates can check the results at the official SSC website— ssc.nic.in.

The exams were conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and selected candidates have been qualified for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). The exams were conducted from October 10 to 20.

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login using credentials such as your registration number and password

Step 3: Click on the link reading results for Head Constable (Ministerial) exam

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

Marks scored by the candidates have been normalised. The minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to unreserved and EWS categories is 40 per cent, for SC, ST and OBC categories it is 35 per cent and 30 per cent for PwD, ex-servicemen categories.

A total of 10,397 male candidates and 5556 female candidates have qualified for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test.

As per the official result notification, “bonus marks for NCC certificate holders and RRU degree/diploma holders will be awarded in the final result to only those candidates who are able to produce supporting documents at the stage of PE&MT.” The result of the 32 candidates has been kept withheld