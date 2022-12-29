scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

SSC declares Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022 result; here’s how to check

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022 result declared at ssc.nic.in. The exams were conducted from October 10 to 20.

ssc.nic.in, SSC, Staff Selection Commission, SSC Head Constable exam, SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam, SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam 2022, SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam 2022 result declared, SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam 2022 results, sarkari naukri, govt jobsSSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022: The selected candidates have qualified for PE&MT (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday declared the results for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022. Candidates can check the results at the official SSC website— ssc.nic.in.

The exams were conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and selected candidates have been qualified for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). The exams were conducted from October 10 to 20.

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login using credentials such as your registration number and password

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

Step 3: Click on the link reading results for Head Constable (Ministerial) exam

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

Also read |SSC Delhi Police SI Paper I Result 2022 declared; marks to be released on January 3

Marks scored by the candidates have been normalised. The minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to unreserved and EWS categories is 40 per cent, for SC, ST and OBC categories it is 35 per cent and 30 per cent for PwD, ex-servicemen categories.

Advertisement

A total of 10,397 male candidates and 5556 female candidates have qualified for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test.

As per the official result notification, “bonus marks for NCC certificate holders and RRU degree/diploma holders will be awarded in the final result to only those candidates who are able to produce supporting documents at the stage of PE&MT.” The result of the 32 candidates has been kept withheld

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:53 IST
Next Story

Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan passes away

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close