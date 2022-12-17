SSC declares CHSLE 2021 Tier II results; check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the results for tier two of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2021. Candidates can check their results at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check their marks by logging in on the website using their registered ID and password.

Selected candidates will be shortlisted for Typing Test/ Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). The test of the qualified candidates will be conducted on January 6, 2023. The detailed schedule of the test will be available on the website of the concerned regional offices in due course of time.

A total of 35023 candidates have been shortlisted based on the marks obtained by them in tier one and two for typing test for the post of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant and Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant.

For the typing test for the post of Data Entry Operator in CAG, a total of 4374 candidates have been shortlisted. And, 1511 applicants were shortlisted for DEST of Data Entry Operator other than CAG.

Tier one (CBT) results were declared on August 4, a total of 54,104 candidates qualified for tier two (descriptive paper). Later via additional results of PwD candidates declared on September 2 and 237 more candidates were shortlisted for tier two.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from December 23 to January 5, 2023.