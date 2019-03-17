SSC CPO SI paper I result: Know the release date and time

SSC CPO SI result: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the date and time for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector paper I results 2019. According to the official notification, the results of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI will be released on May 25, 2019. The results will be available at the official websites- ssconline.nic.in, ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The recruitment examination for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF examination was conducted from March 12 to 16, 2019.

SSC CPO SI result: Check the last year cut-off

General category: 117.25

SC: 73.83

ST: 36.05

OBC: 21.28

Ex-servicemen: 31.35

The candidates who will clear paper I will now have to appear in the physical endurance test/medical exam. Those who pass the PET/PST and found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

PET/PST is tentatively scheduled to commence in the month of September. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding the issue of admission certificate.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.