SSC CPO SI in Delhi police, CAPF, ASI in CISF score card available: How to check online

SSC CPO score card at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC CPO score card at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC CPO SI in Delhi police, CAPF, ASI in CISF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks for the CPO recruitment exam. Those who appeared for the exam can check their score at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The result for the same has been declared earlier.

As per the result, a total of 7,251 candidates were shortlisted for 4,541 posts. Now qualified candidates will have to appear for the medical examination. Those who clear the medical will be hired at the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspector in CISF.

SSC CPO SI in Delhi police, CAPF, ASI in CISF: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Read instructions click on link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Those selected for the post of sub-inspector in the Delhi Police, candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Meanwhile, the SSC will fill 13,995 posts in the ongoing year, the Parliament was informed. Over 1.34 lakh posts will be filled in 2019-20 across agencies, as per the ministry. This is to fill over 6.83 lakh posts in the central government.

