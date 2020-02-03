SSC CPO, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF paper-II 2018 result declared, check details

SSC CPO, Delhi police SI, CISF ASI result declared at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC CPO, Delhi police SI, CISF ASI result declared at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC CPO, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF paper-II 2018 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspector in CISF 2018 at its official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total of 7251 candidates have been shortlisted for a total for 4541 posts. Further, result of 35 candidates have been withheld due to various court cases, as per the commission. Those who qualified for the test will now have to appear for medical exam. Individual marks obtained by candidates and the dates of medical exam will be announced later.

SSC CPO, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF paper-II 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check merit list

A total of 4750 candidates qualified to appear for the paper-II further, 33 additional candidates were allowed by Commission on direction of various courts. The paper II was held on September 27, 2019. Of the total, 4783, 4541 candidates appeared for the exam.

Finally selected candidates for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, as per the latest notification.

