SSC CPO SI Delhi Police answer key 2019 released: How to download, raise objection

SSC CPO answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentative answer key for the recruitment exam conducted to hire sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and assistant sub-inspector in CISF exam 2018. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their answer key at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The answer key is for the paper-II for the CPO recruitment was held on September 27 in computer-based mode. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can raise objections till October 22 (10 am) to October 25. A fee of Rs 100 will be applicable per objection. The applicants will have to appear for tier-I and tier-II exam followed by physical eligibility test (PET).

SSC CPO answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear, download

To raise objections, continue –

Step 6: On the dashboard, click on objection link

Step 7: Click on the question number you wish to raise objection against

Step 8: Suggest the right method

Step 9: Make payment

Advertising

The final answer key will be released after considering the objections raised by candidates. The result will be based on the final answer key. In case any error is accepted by the commission, the money will be refunded to the candidate who raised the objection and the correction will be made in the final answer key.

SSC CPO answer key 2019: Salary

For the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.