SSC CPO SI, ASI Admit Card 2019: How to download

SSC CPO SI, ASI admit card 2019: All those aspirants who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, sscwr.net SSC CPO SI, ASI admit card 2019: All those aspirants who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, sscwr.net

SSC CPO SI, ASI Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Western region released the admit cards for the recruitment exam to be held for the post of sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as well as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the CISF. All those aspirants who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, sscwr.net.

The application link was released by the SSC in September and the last date to register was October 16. The tier-I exam for the recruitment will be held from December 9 to 12 and those who qualify will appear for tier-II exam followed by the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Download the admit card

SSC has released a notification alerting applicants to not carry any electronic item inside the exam hall.

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd