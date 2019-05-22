SSC CPO result 2019 date announced; know how to prepare for Paper 2 from today

SSC CPO 2019 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release SSC CPO 2019 result for Paper 1 on May 25, 2019. The examination was held between March 12 to 16 and the commission will declare SSC CPO result on ssc.nic.in. It will be announced as pdf, in which the roll number, name, gender, category, post applied for, and rank will be mentioned. The answer key for SSC CPO will be releasing on May 24, 2019.

Advertising

Candidates clearing the cut-off for paper-1 will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round. Those who get through PET / PST shall be called for paper 2. Further, the qualifying candidates of Paper 2 have to appear for document verification, followed by the medical test.

“SSC CPO Recruitment 2019 is open for 1223+ vacancies, in Sub-inspector, CAPF (GD), and CISF (ASI Executive). The recruitment of GD in CAPF and Sub-Inspectors will be as per Level-6 pay scale, ranging from Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400. However, the recruitment of CISF will be as per the Level-5 pay scale of Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300.“

As one can be that the selection process of SSC PO is highly extensive. Hence, to qualify it, the candidate has to be one step ahead. Though PET / PST is the next stage, this is the right time to start preparation for Paper 2. Here, are some tips to help candidates successfully get through PET / PST and Paper 2.

Advertising

PET/PST consists of running, long jump, high jump, and shot put. Male candidates have to finish 100 meters race in 16 seconds, 1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes, long Jump 3.65 meters in 3 chances, high jump 1.2 meters in 3 chances, and shot put (16 Lbs) in 4.5 meters in 3 chance.

For female candidates, the criteria are that they have to finish 100 meters race in 18 seconds, 800 meters race in 4 minutes, long jump 2.7 meters in 3 chances, and high jump 0.9 meters in 3 chances.

The preparation for this round can be done with regular practice. From the first day, run daily and try to achieve the target. Start by making small targets and increase it gradually.

For the long and high jump, work on the landing techniques. Important factors that play a crucial role in these jumps are speed, jump, weight training, over distance running, flexibility, etc. The practice of the round must not be done a few days before the SSC CPO exam as it can cause internal or external injury.

The shot puts are the easiest. For this, one just needs to understand the right technique. Grip, neck placement, and delivery of the shot are a few important things to learn. In PST, the height and chest size is measured. Candidates, who are confident to clear the physical test must roll up their sleeves for paper-2.

Paper 2 consists of 200 questions of 1 mark each. The paper tests the candidate’s understanding and grasp of the English language. The important topics comprise of reading comprehension, error finding, grammar rules, spellings, vocabulary, phrases, idioms, etc. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response, hence, it is important that candidates aim to attain accuracy

The best source to prepare for any examination is the previous year question papers. Though this sounds cliche, still questions in the exam are similar, if not repetitive. The overall gist of the question remains the same. Thus, not only solve the paper but also learn the concepts as well.

In the exam, the reading comprehension section can be scoring. Though it seems tedious to read the whole passage, still solving RC questions becomes easy if it is read consciously even once. Most of the RC questions are direct and fact-based. For the inference based questions, try to use option-elimination strategy.

Apart from this, another scoring section is spellings. For vocabulary, grammar rules, idioms, read a lot daily. To practice, candidates can refer to books from publishers like Arihant, Kiran to practice the questions. These books have a variety of practice questions.

All the best for the PET / PST and Paper 2 of SSC CPO.