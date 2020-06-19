SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Apply for 1564 posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF

SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Apply at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Apply at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC CPO recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of sub-inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The application process is on and the last date to fill the form is July 16, however, they can submit fee till July 18. Interested candidates can apply at the official website ssc.nic.in.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear several levels of examination. The tier-I or paper I will be a computer-based test which will be held from September 29 to October 5, as per the official notification. Those who clear the exam will be called for paper-II scheduled to be held on March 1, 2021.

SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 1564

SI (Executive) Delhi police Male – 91

SI (Executive) Delhi police Female – 78

SI CAPF – 1395

SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least a 20-year-old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 25 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021. The upper age is relaxed for five years for SC, ST, three years for OBC, and three years for ex-servicemen for CAPF. For Delhi Police jobs, widows, divorced or separated women up to 35 years, and SC, ST divorced or separated women up to 40 years of age can apply for the job. The departmental candidates up to the age of 30 (33 for OBC and 35 for SC, ST) can also apply.

Education: Candidates must have at least a bachelor’s level degree from a recognised institute or university or equivalent.

SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Fee

SSC CPO recruitment 2020: Salary

Those selected as SI (GD) in CAPF will get pay in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 these jobs will be at the level of group B (non-gazetted), non-ministerial posts. Those recruited at SI (Executive) in Delhi Police will also get the same pay band but will be classified as group C (non-gazetted) posts.

