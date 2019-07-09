SSC CPO recruitment 2019: PET, PST dates released for post of CAPF, ASI in CISF; admit card soon

SSC CAPF, ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for the second round of recruitment at the post of sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPF and assistant sub-inspector in CISF. Those who have cleared the written exam conducted in March will now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET) and Physica Standard Test (PST).

The PET, PST for SSC CPO recruitment exam will be conducted across venues from July 22 to July 31, 2019. The admit card for the same will be released soon at the regional official websites. While the dates are yet to be announced by the SSC, the admit cards are generally released a week before the exam and hence can be expected by next week.

A total of 2,32,514 candidates applied for the CPO jobs. The result for the first round has been released. Only those who have already cleared the computer-based test are eligible for the second round. On clearing the PET, PST round, candidates will have to undergo document verification and medical examination after which a final selection list will be released.

The finally selected candidates at the post of GD in CAPF and sub-inspectors will get salary in the range of Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400. The recruitment of CISF be in the pay scale of Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300.

