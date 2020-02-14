SSC CPO 2019 result for paper-I to be released today, check direct link

SSC CPO result 2020 will be available at the website- ssc.nic.in SSC CPO result 2020 will be available at the website- ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the results of the sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant sub-inspectors in CISF (paper- I) examination on Friday, February 14, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The results will be available in pdf format, in which the roll number, name, gender, category, post applied for, and rank will be mentioned, the SSC informed in its latest circular.

Candidates clearing the cut-off for paper-1 will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round. Those who get through PET / PST shall be called for paper 2. Further, the qualifying candidates of Paper 2 have to appear for document verification, followed by the medical test.

SSC CPO result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Read instructions click on link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Those selected for the post of sub-inspector in the Delhi Police, candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Meanwhile, the SSC has also released the calendar announcing the result dates of all the pending exams. Those who have appeared in any recruitment exam conducted by the SSC and are awaiting results can check their result dates here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd