SSC CPO final answer key released: Steps to download

SSC CPO final answer key: Download at ssc.nic.in (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

SSC CPO final answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and questions paper for the recruitment exam held for the post of sub-inspectors in Delhi police, CAPFs, and assistant sub-inspectors in CISF. Candidates who appeared for the paper-II of the recruitment drive can download their question paper and final answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can take a print out of the answer key or question paper. The facility will remain available till 6 pm on December 19, as per the official notice. The result will be based on the final answer key. The candidates may take a printout of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time-limit.

SSC CPO final answer key: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Read instructions, click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Download documents

Finally selected candidates for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, as per the latest notification.

