SSC CPO Delhi Police, CAPF recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for SI, ASI jobs

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be closing the application process for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the CISF. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

While the application process will be closing tomorrow, the candidates can pay fee till October 19 (Saturday). The applicants will have to appear for tier-I and tier-II exam followed by physical eligibility test (PET). The tier-I exam is scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13.

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘register now’ under the log-in box on the homepage

Step 3: Fill details, verify and create registration number

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 will be charged.

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

