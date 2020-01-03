SSC CPO answer key released: How to download, raise objections

SSC CPO answer key: Download from ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC CPO answer key: Download from ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC CPO prelims answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant sub-inspectors in CISF exam 2019. Those who appeared for the exam conducted on December 9 to 13 and on 30, 2019 can check the answer key at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till January 6, 5 pm. For every objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 100. If the objection raised is found to be correct, the amount will be refunded, as per the rules. Candidates can also download their response sheet and question paper.

SSC CPO prelims answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log-in using credentials

Step 3: Answer key will be displayed in the dashboard

Step 4: Click on the number for which you wish to raise an objection

Step 5: Give correct options, add supporting documents, if any

Step 6: Make the payment, submit

The objections, so raised, will be studied and a final answer key will be released, thereafter. The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the tier-I exam will have to appear for tier-II exam followed by physical eligibility test (PET).

For the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

