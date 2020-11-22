SSC CPO 2020: Follow these preparation tricks to crack exam

Preparation hacks to crack SSC CPO 2020 Phase 1 exam. Image source: Shared by Aglasem

Staff Selection Commission conducts the centralised recruitment process for SI in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces exam. Hereafter, referred to as the SSC CPO, the commission is all set to conduct this year’s stage one test in November. As per the official website of SSC, SSC CPO 2020 Phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 23 to 26 in centres across the country. With just a few more days to go before the exam, we are suggesting the best ways to prepare oneself for the exam.

The SSC CPO 2020 Phase 1 admit card is already out now at the official website. The examination centre is indicated on the admit card and candidates have to download it from the website ssc.nic.in. While downloading the admit card, candidates can look up for previous year CPO exam papers. This will help candidates to better acquaint themselves with the pattern of the question paper and the type and nature of the questions asked.

During the last few days, candidates are advised to indulge in daily revisions having completed the basic preparations for each of the topics of general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. As per the syllabus and scheme of the exam, 50 questions from each section are asked. Candidates must revise separately for each of these subjects. Refer to guidebooks for preparations of each section.

One of the most unfailing strategies during the last few days is practising. Especially for the sections on quantitative aptitude, GI and reasoning, the more one can practice is better. Candidates can solve mock tests for last-minute preparations for such sections. Although there is no sectional timing, the entire paper must be completed in two hours. This means that candidates have to solve 200 questions in 120 minutes. Time management must be an important aspect of solving mock tests.

Another important aspect of the SSC CPO exam to look out for during the last few days is the type and pattern of questions asked in the exam. For example, candidates are advised to check from SSC CPO previous year papers, mock tests and other solved papers the topics that are generally prevalent in the exam during the last few years. Topics like simplification, average, ratio and percentage, trigonometry etc. are commonly asked in quantitative aptitude. Similarly, coding-decoding, analogy, series, mirror image etc. are included in the question paper for GI every year. Candidates must identify these common topics from each year and indulge in extensive revisions during the last few days.

There are various workbooks and practice books available for preparations of English for competitive exams. During the last few days, candidates are advised to clear out any confusion about grammar rules or any other theoretical concept. In addition, one can always refer to the previous year SSC CPO answer keys along with question papers and check the variety in vocabulary, idioms and phrases etc asked in the exam.

Unlike many educational institutes who administered online proctored tests this year, the SSC has stuck to the conventional centre based online test for CPO. Only those who secure the qualifying marks in the test are eligible to secure a place in final SSC CPO merit lists for subsequent stages.

While brushing up on other sections during the last few days, candidates can also read current affairs magazines and books during the last few days of the CPO 2020 Phase 1 exam.

