Saturday, July 09, 2022

SSC Constable recruitment 2022: Application process begins, check eligibility criteria

SSC Constable recruitment 2022: The last date for submission of applications is July 29 till 11 pm and the deadline for fee submission is July 30 till 11 pm.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
July 9, 2022 10:07:36 am
SSC Constable recruitment 2022Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website - ssc.nic.in (File image)

SSC Constable recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) begins the application process for the recruitment of Constable (Driver) male, Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – ssc.nic.in

Read |SSC Calendar 2022-23: CGL, CHSL and JE exam schedule

The last date for submission of applications is July 29 till 11 pm and the deadline for fee submission is July 30 till 11 pm. The application correction window will be available from August 2 onwards. As per the official notice, the exam will be held in October this year. 

Applicants should note that the post of Constable (Driver) is only available to male candidates.

SSC Constable recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration portal and enter details

Step 3: Upload photograph and make fee payment

Step 4: Click on submit and take a printout for future reference

SSC Constable recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria is different for the posts of Constable (Driver) male and other notified posts

For Constable (Driver) recruitment: A candidate must be between the age of 21 to 30 years as on July 1, 2022. A candidate should have qualified 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board to be eligible to apply. 

Also read |SSC CGL 2020 tier-III result declared; skill test from August 4

Apart from these, candidates should be able to drive heavy vehicles and should possess a valid driving license for Heavy Motor Vehicles (as on closing date of receipt of online application)

For other Constable posts: A candidate must be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on July 1, 2022. A candidate should have qualified 10+2 or equivalent with Sciene and Maths as subjects or should have passed National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cumOperator Electronic Communication System.

 

