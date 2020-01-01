SSC Constable GD result revised, PET admit card out: 19,734 more candidates shortlisted

SSC GD constable result and admit card for PET out at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image) SSC GD constable result and admit card for PET out at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image)

SSC Constable GD result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the result for the Constable GD. Under the revised result, 19,734 more candidates of which 8,588 are female and 11,146 males have been shortlisted. These candidates will have to appear for the physical endurance test (PET). According to the result released earlier, 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted.

In a recent notice, the SSC said, “The Ministry of Human Affairs has intimated a total of 60210 vacancies… Due to the revision of vacancies in few States/ UTs, additional candidates have been shortlisted in an approximate ratio of 1:10. Keeping in view, 19734 additional candidates have been shortlisted.”

The list of candidates shortlisted recently has been out at the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Constable GD result..’

Step 3: A PDF will open, read the roll number

Call letters for these candidates are issued at crpf.gov.in. In the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the candidates will have to participate in a race to clear the test. Male candidates will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and female candidates will be given an eight-and-a-half minute to complete 1.6 kilometre.

