SSC Constable (GD) PET/PST result 2019 declared: How to check

SSC Constable (GD) result 2019: Aspirants goes under the physical test. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational image. Aspirants goes under the physical test. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational image.

SSC Constable (GD) result 2019: After releasing the revised result, the Staff Selection Commission declared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. As many as 5,35,169 candidates including 68,781 female and 4,66,388 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST. A total of 1,75,370 candidates have qualified the exam.

This week, the Staff Selection Commission has also notified the vacancies for the recruitment in Assam Rifles. There are a total of 1,10,909 vacancies, of which 50,699 are for the male categories and 60,210 are for the female categories.

As per the notification, the venue and schedule of DME will be decided by the nodal CAPF, that is, CRPF. The call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded by the nodal CAPF on their website — crpf.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future news.

In the male category, a total of 14,436 posts lying vacant in Border Security Force (BSF), 7,266 in Central Industry Security Force (CISF), 13,769 in CRPF, SSB- 8,931, ITBP- 2,841, AR- 3,076, NIA- 8, SSF- 372.

In the female category, there are 16,984 vacancies for the Border Security Force (BSF), CISF- 8073, CRPF- 15,824, SSB- 10,956, ITBP- 3,342, AR- 4,576, NIA- 8, SSF- 447.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd