SSC Constable GD 2018 result date and time

SSC Constable GD 2018 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has conducted the recruitment exam at the post of constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles from February 11 to March 11. As per a notice posted on the official website, the results for the same is expected to release on May 31 at its official website — ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

A total of 52,20,335 candidates had registered for the examination of which 30,41,284 appeared in the examination. Overall 58.26 per cent aspirants attended the exam to fill 58,373 posts.

In a note, SSC has informed that GD Constable recruitment exam was held 54 shifts with three shift per day. There were 297 exam centres available in 125 cities.

After clearing the written exam, candidates will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Candidates will have to participate in a race to clear the test. Male candidates will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and female candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.