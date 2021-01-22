SSC Constable GD 2018 final result released, 1.09 lakh candidates qualified

SSC Constable GD 2018 final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final result for CAPF, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles exam on January 21. The candidates appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in.

A total of over 1.09 lakh (1,09,552) candidates qualified in the recruitment exam of which 93,654 were male candidates and 15,898 were female candidates. According to SSC, “The result of PET/ PST was declared on December 17 and March 4 wherein a total of 1,52,226 candidates (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). In addition to this, on the basis of various court orders, 39 more candidates got permission for DME.”

SSC Constable GD result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download.

A total of 54,953 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100.