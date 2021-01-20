SSC Constable GD 2018 final result expected today

SSC Constable GD result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result for CAPF, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles exam today. The commission in its official notice had announced the final result date today at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment process consists of a computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and medical examination. A total of 54,953 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SSC Constable GD result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

A total of 5,35,169 candidates of which 68,781 were females and 4,66,388 males had qualified for the computer-based exam to appear for PET/ PST leg. The final result will be declared today. The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100.