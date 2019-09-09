SSC CISF PET, PST results 2018 declared, how to check

SSC CISF PET, PST results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment examinations for the post of Central Industrial Scurity Force (CISF). The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examinations can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The PET, PST recruitment examination was conducted from July 22 to July 31, 2019.

SSC CISF PET, PST results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf file with name and roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected will be hired in various posts in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The candidates will get a salary up to Rs 92,300.

A total of 2,32,514 candidates applied for the CPO jobs.

